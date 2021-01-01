A Stuart Weitzman signature design the NUDISTSONG sandal remains a must-have season after season - and it's easy to see why. Inspired by our iconic NUDIST stiletto this versatile double-strap design features the same minimalist sensibility on a slightly-lower 105-mm heel. This high-fashion high-function look is finished with an sleek ankle strap that can be adjusted for a personalized flawless fit that works with any look. This look is part of our iconic NUDIST Collection. Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandals, Adobe Beige Leather, Size: 9.5 Wide