NuFACE Eye And Lip Enhancer Attachment, One Size

What it is:An attachment device that treats hard-to-reach areas around the eyes and lips like eyebrow furrows, crow's feet, and smile lines. What it does:The Eye & Lip Enhancer is equipped with innovative treatment wands using soft wave microcurrent to deliver targeted facial stimulation, providing a non-invasive solution for improving your appearance. It targets hard-to-reach eyebrow furrows, crow's feet, and smile lines around eyes and lips. Perfect to use in the morning to revitalize tired eyes, it produces healthy, happy, youthful-looking skin.Suggested Usage:-Apply NuFACE primer to targeted area.-Glide or hold over target area for five seconds. Repeat three times. -Remove the NuFACE primer with a washcloth.Precautions:People with the following should not receive treatment:- Subject to seizures/epilepsy- Have a cardiac pacemaker- Have electronically implanted devices- Pregnant women- Have active cancer/tumors- Persons under the age of 18