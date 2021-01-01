NuFACE NUBODY SKIN TONING DEVICE, One Size , Multiple Colors

Category:â ConcealerCoverage:â FullFormula:â Creamâ LiquidBristle type:â SyntheticWhat it is: A concealer brush that precisely covers blemishes and under-eye imperfections. What it does: This high-quality brush conceals imperfections with precision allowing for even coverage with no streaks. The tapered, flat shape fits the contours under the eye and around the nose, lips, and brows, while the dense bristles are ideal for building coverage and blending. The synthetic bristles work best with cream and liquid formulas.What else you need to know: This product is cruelty-free.Brush Cleaning Tips: Bristle hold onto oils, excess product, debris, and bacteria, which can ultimately led to unwanted breakouts and skin irritation. Cleaning your brushes can extend the life of the bristles and make for a better makeup application and blending.- For a quick clean, use Dry Clean: Instant Dry Brush Cleaner Spray- For a daily clean, use The Cleanse: Daily Brush Cleaner- For a deep clean, use Solid Clean: Solid Brush CleanerSuggested Usage:-Holding the brush handle in the middle, gently press the flat side of the brush onto the skin to cover any areas of concern.---