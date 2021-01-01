NUMBER THREE, 3 Hello Hand Gesture Sign to Academy Student T-Shirt

NUMBER THREE, 3 Hello Hand Gesture Sign to Academy Student Design by Superhero Daily Greetings from 3 Umbrella Students. Funny Gift for kids and adults for friends and family. A super hero humor joke to comic book fans and retro video game players. Best for people celebrating a three year anniversary or a 3-yr old birthday or Holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, Valentines, Graduation, Reunion Parties, 3-year-old parties for Comics Fans, Influencer, geeks, nerds or a teacher Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem