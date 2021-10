This funny motorcycle outfit with funny saying "Nur Ein Mädchen Was Motorrad Liebt" and the biker and racing machine is the perfect gift for any motorcyclist whose heart beats the machine and the road. Show everyone your love of the motorcycle on the next tour. A must for every biker bride with joke and humour. Also great for the motorcycle club or the next biker meeting. A great gift for motorcyclists on birthday or Christmas. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem