Bring some classic style to your UGG collection with the UGG Nuray, featuring a high-top sneaker silhouette with suede uppers and UGGplush wool spill seams. Suede upper with lace-up closure for a secure fit and zip up back for easy on and off. Embossed UGG logos at tongue and heel. UGGplush spill seams made from 80% wool and 20% lyocell. Cotton lining with synthetic sockliner. Cushioned EVA and foam footbed. Molded rubber cupsole for added grip. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.