Nutri Ninja Blender with Auto iQ Technology, One Size , Black

Ninja takes the guesswork out of drink making by delivering delicious & nutritious drinks at the touch of a button.The Nutri Ninja with Auto-iQ takes the guesswork out of drink making. Auto-iQ Technology features intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending and pausing patterns that do the work for you. The digital countdown timer displays how much time is remaining on the selected Auto-iQ program or counts to track blending time when using the two manual speeds. Each pre-programmed setting is designed to do the work for you and deliver consistent and delicious drinks with powerful Nutrient and Vitamin Extractionâall at the touch of a button. Combined with Nutri Ninja Pro Extractor Blades, Auto-iQ breaks down whole fruits, vegetables, ice and seeds for powerful Nutrient & Vitamin Extraction*. 18oz and 24oz Nutri Ninja Cups with Spout Lids allow you to make nutritious juices and smoothies to take on the go. All parts are BPA free and dishwasher safe.Powerful 1000-WattsAuto-iQ programs provide one-touch intelligenceExtract nutritious smoothies & juicesTwist on a lid for easy on-the-go sippingCrush ice, seeds & frozen ingredients at the touch of a buttonImported100% MetalWipe Clean