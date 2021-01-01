NutriBullet Goodness Recipe Book: 200 Health boosting Nutritious and therapeutoic NutriBlast and Smoothie Recipes Oliver Lahoud Author

First there was the blender, then there was the juicer and now we have the NutriBullet Extractor. The NutriBullet is a high powered multi bladed Juicer and Blender and Miller and Extractor. It can mill nuts and seeds into flour. It can break down the cell walls of veggies to extract all of their phytochemicals, flavenoids, polyphenols and essential oils. If your family had had one of these when you were growing up then your mother would never have had to have said: Eat your greens. The NutriBullet by combining fruits with greens and by pulverizing them into a smooth drink makes lowly salad greens and earthy vegetables taste just as enticing and invigorating as a rib eye steak or a chocolate fudge gateau.The NutriBullet Goodness Recipe Book contains...40 SuperFood Blasts and Smoothies made entirely out of Superfoods.20 Antoxidizing Blasts and Smoothies20 Detoxing and Cleansing Blasts and Smoothies20 Heart Care Blasts (Anti-inflammatory, High in Omega3, anti oxidants, Vitamins C, E)20 Sleep and Mood enhancing Blasts and Smoothies (high in Tryptophan. Magnesium, Vitamins B3, B6, B9)20 Clear Thinking Brain Food Blasts (High in Omega3, Beta Carotene, Lycopene, Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamins B, C, E)20 Radiant Skin Nourishing Blasts (High in Anti oxidants, Caroteinoids, Polyphenols, Pectin, Zinc, Vitamins A, C)20 Cancer Prevention/Fighting Blasts (Supergreens and foods high in Carotenoids, Sulphoraphane, Indoles, Vitamins C, D3, E, Fibre, Selenium)20 Cancer Prevention/Fighting Smoothies (Supergreens and foods high in Carotenoids, Sulphoraphane, Indoles, Vitamins C, D3, E, Fibre, Selenium)All recipes are stated in Cups and in Grams and in Ounces.The nutritional breakdown for each recipe is stated in Protein grams, Fat grams, Carb grams, Fibre grams and kcals.Reciprocity welcomes you to a world of healthy new tastes.