From pantene

Pantene Nutrient Blends Conditioner, Damage Repair, 8.0 fl oz

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Pantene NutrientBlends Fortifying Damage Repair Conditioner provides damage control to strengthen and protect hair that goes through a lot in the day. This restorative conditioner intensely strengthens hair, leaving it resilient and ready to face whatever you throw at it. With lasting frizz control and a nourishing formula, you can help support your hair with this simple product. Enjoy the uplifting fragrance and the soft silky finish of the nutrient-infused sulfate free conditioner, with a blend of pro vitamin B5, antioxidants and castor oil. Plus, it's gentle enough for permed or colour-treated hair.

