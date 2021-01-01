Pantene Nutrient Blends Conditioner, Damage Repair, 8.0 fl oz

Pantene NutrientBlends Fortifying Damage Repair Conditioner provides damage control to strengthen and protect hair that goes through a lot in the day. This restorative conditioner intensely strengthens hair, leaving it resilient and ready to face whatever you throw at it. With lasting frizz control and a nourishing formula, you can help support your hair with this simple product. Enjoy the uplifting fragrance and the soft silky finish of the nutrient-infused sulfate free conditioner, with a blend of pro vitamin B5, antioxidants and castor oil. Plus, it's gentle enough for permed or colour-treated hair.