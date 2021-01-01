From ensure original

Ensure Original Nutrition Shake, Small Meal Replacement Shake, Complete, Balanced Nutrition with Nutrients to Support Immune System Health, Strawberry, 8 fl oz, 16 Count

Description

COMPLETE, BALANCED NUTRITION: Each shake has 220 calories, 9g of high-quality protein, & provides complete and balanced nutrition IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT: Now with 50% more vitamins C & D, nutrients that support immune system health DOCTOR-RECOMMENDED: Ensure is the #1 doctor-recommended nutrition drink brand GREAT TASTE: Ensure shakes are delicious, suitable for lactose intolerance*, and gluten-free DAILY USE: Enjoy Ensure as a small meal replacement, with a meal, or as a delicious snack to help maintain proper nutrition

