Bluebonnet Nutrition Super Quercetin Vegetable Capsules, Vitamin C Formula, Best for Seasonal & Immune Support, Non GMO, Gluten Free, Soy Free, Milk Free, Kosher, 60 Vegetable Capsules

Contains a combination of Quercetin, identity-preserved (IP) Vitamin C, Rose Hips, acerola, citrus Bioflavonoids, Hesperidin, rutin and pineapple bromelain in vegetable capsules Antioxidant protection healthy immune function 60 vegetable capsules, 30 servings Soy-free, gluten-free, Non-GMO, Kosher Certified, dairy-free, vegan Free of milk, egg, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans. Also free of Yeast, gluten, barley, rice, sodium and sugar.