Estée Lauder Nutritious Super-Pomegranate Radiant Energy 2-In-1 Cleansing Foam. A dual-action foam, now with 2X pomegranate concentrate, that gently refreshes as your daily cleanser - and is a weekly deep-purifying mask too. This dual-action cleanser purifies skin for a look that's clean, fresh and radiant. Precision-crafted super-pomegranate complex, now with 2X pomegranate concentrate Use it two ways: Morning and night, it works as a gentle foaming cleanser. At night, once a week (or as needed), let it work for 2 minutes as a deep purifying mask. The Nutritious Super-Pomegranate Collection Pure Essence of Mediterranean Pomegranate Harvested from the pristine Mediterranean basin, the pomegranates are transformed through an 8-step whole-fruit cold-solvent extraction process to preserve power and potency. Precision-Crafted Blend of 8 Potent Ingredients The masterfully crafted complex is infused with the pure essence of Mediterranean pomegranate, plus a patented Super-Berry ferment, essential vitamins and minerals. How To Use: As a foaming cleanser: AM and PM, massage gently over wet skin, then rinse. As a deep purifying mask: twice a week (or as needed), massage over dry skin and let it work for 2 minutes. Rinse.