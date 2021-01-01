Orveda Nutritive Plumping Massage

WHAT IT IS Our Nutritive-Plumping Massage Masque is a non-oily and no-rinse-required, intensive care treatment. It is ideal for dry or very dry skins prone to dehydration, including sensitive skins. It can efficiently replace your night creams or can be used 3 times a week as an intensive moisture-plumping treatment. It contains 9 actives, concentrated at 15% in a buttery, rich texture that transforms into a very light and quickly absorbed oil when massaged onto the skin. It is also scented with Galbanum, Orvedas green signature scent created by a master Parisian perfumer. Not tested on animals. Non-comedogenic. Paraben-free. 1.6 oz. Made in France. Dermatologically-Proven Efficacy. Suitable For Sensitive Skins. Vegan. Free From: Alcohol, Fruit Acids, Mineral Oils (except traces), Lanoline. WHAT IT DOES It boosts skin hydration (+84%), visibly smoothes dry skin texture (+26%)* and improves skins natural glow (+95%). Rich in natural origin oils, this no-rinse masque is the perfect beauty treatment to visibly transform dry skin. 95%* of testers would recommend this masque to a friend. *Clinical measurements realized under dermatological control, after 28 days of daily usage and at-home usage test on 20 testers. ORVEDA WORKS WITH YOUR SKIN, NOT AGAINST IT. Green, clean vegan and highly-concentrated, Orveda is a high-end skincare range that - working with your skin, not against it - activates a clinically-proven, healthy skin glow that rivals make-up. Orveda is a fusion of cutting-edge Science and Nature. With its high concentration of actives and signature mix of a marine enzyme, natural prebiotic and bio-fermented Kombucha black tea, it works in a unique way - with, not against, the skin and its microflora - to activate healthy skin glow. Understanding the skin as an eco-system, Orveda is inspired by Ayurvedic philosophy that believes in the power of self-healing. Each of its 20 products is genderless, tool-augmented (to promote daily self-massage) and activates healthy skin glow. HOW TO USE IT Can be used daily (PM) as an overnight facial for very dry skins, or, conversely, 3 times a week as a treatment. Do not rinse. Augmented by our professional grade flat brush, with micro-massaging, charcoal-treated, cruelty-free bristles. Cosmetics - Orveda > Orveda > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Orveda.