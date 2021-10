A high-potency hydrating night cream. Features an ultra-gentle & ultra-rich formula. Contains royal jelly to provide nourishment & protection. Blended with vegetable oils to enhance skin elasticity. Loaded with hazelnut extract to shield skin from external aggressors. Delivers deep hydration while soothing & regenerating skin at night. Reduces the appearance of wrinkles & fine lines. Skin appears softer, smoother, more radiant, refreshed & younger looking.