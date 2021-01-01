Shark NV70 Navigator with Swivel Steering Upright Vacuum, One Size , Yellow

An upright vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and a HEPA filter. Features extended cleaning reach and a dust cup three times larger than that of our original Navigator.Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology + a HEPA filter. Traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum.Extra-large-capacity, easy-to-empty dust cup. Extended cleaning without interruption.Powerful and lightweight. Portable and versatile.Swivel Steering. Excellent control for maneuvering around furniture.Brushroll Shutoff. Deep carpet and gentle bare-floor cleaning.Dimensions: 11.4" L x 12.2" W x 45.5" HIncludes:Wide Pet Upholstery ToolDusting Brush5.5" Crevice ToolFilter Type: HepaSurface Type: All Floor Types# of Attachments: 2# of Filters: 1Number of Settings: 2Included: 1 Dusting Brush, 1 Pet Power Brush, 1 Crevice Tool, 1 Upholstery ToolAmperage (amps): 10aFloorcare Features: Lightweight, Multi-Surface, Pet Attachments, Hypoallergenic, Swivel HeadManufacturer Warranty: 5 Year LimitedVoltage (volts): 120vMeasurements: 9 Depth/Inches, 47 Height/Inches, 10 Width/InchesCleaning Path Width: 10 InchCord Length (ft.): 25 FtHose Length: 8 FeetWeight (lb.): 15.5 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% PlasticCare: Wipe Clean, Rinse CleanCertifications And Listings: 1-Ul ListedCountry of Origin: Imported