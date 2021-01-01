Nvidia Jetson Nano USB Audio Module Encoding and Decoding Recording Headphone Jack Free Drive Sound Card

Description: The USB audio codec module is specially designed for Jetson Nano and supports playback and recording. The onboard microphone and earphone speaker interface provide speech synthesis, speech dictation, voice wake-up, and voice dialogue sample programs. Driver-free, plug-and-playFeatures:?Based on USB interface design, suitable for Jetson Nano series motherboards, compatible with multiple systems?Using SSS1629 audio chip, communication via USB interface, driver-free, plug and play?Onboard two high-quality MEMS silicon microphones, which can record left and right channels with better sound quality?Onboard standard 3.5mm headphone jack, can play music through external headphones?Onboard dual-channel speaker interface, which can directly drive the speaker?Onboard speaker volume adjustment button, convenient to adjust the appropriate volume?Provide sample programs for speech synthesis, speech dictation, speech wake-up, Chinese and English speech dialogues, etc.