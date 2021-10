The skinny jean you've been waiting for. Designed with hyper stretch, these jeans are as comfortable and on-trend. Their medium blue wash goes well with everything. Overview Mid rise. Skinny leg. Zip fly and button closure. Belt loops. Front pockets. Back welt pockets. Fit & Sizing Full length. Fabric & care 68% Cotton, 27% Polyester, 3% Viscose, 2% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Men's Skinny Fit Hyper Stretch Jeans - Light Wash Blue | Size 38 Spandex/Polyester/Cotton