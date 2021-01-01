New - Introducing the Abby High-Waisted Slimming Capri Jeans! Hidden elastic prevents gapping in back; hidden fit technology helps flatter your figure. Goldtone hardware and contrast topstitching complete the look. Overview Hidden elastic prevents gapping in back. Hidden fit technology. Infinity stretch fabric. Zip front with button closure. Front scoop pockets with coin pocket. Back yoke & back patch pockets. Fit & Sizing Slimming through hip & thigh. Sits at waist. Rise: 10-1/4 inches. Inseam: 24-1/2 inches. Fabric & care 58% Cotton, 26% Polyester, 14% Rayon, 2% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Abby High-Waisted Slimming Capri Jeans - Foxy Blue Pants | Size 0 Spandex/Polyester/Rayon