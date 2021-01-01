An innovative contoured design minimizes gapping at the waist on our Super-Skinny jeans, complemented by a Power Mesh panel & sculpting fabric. Gunmetal hardware complements the ebony palette. Overview Contoured to minimize gapping at waist. A Power Mesh panel on front creates a slimming effect. Sculpting fabric on back creates a lifting effect. Zip front with button closure. Belt loops. Faux front scoop pockets with coin pocket. Back yoke & back patch pockets. Fit & Sizing Ankle length. Fitted through hip & thigh. Sits slightly below waist. Rise: 9-1/2 inches. Inseam: 27-1/2 inches. Fabric & care 58% Cotton, 26% Polyester, 14% Rayon, 2% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Abby Mid-Rise Slimming No Gap Super-Skinny Ankle Jeans - Black Pants | Size 0 Spandex/Polyester/Rayon