Our innovative and functional NY&C SWIM four-way stretch fabric is ultra soft yet strong. Featuring SPF/UPF 30+ protection, it resists chlorine and dries quickly. Wrinkle-free and shrinkage-free technology gives you more freedom, comfort and performance than ever before. Featuring a crochet cutout design, this one-piece is on-trend and ready for fun. Overview Four-way stretch fabric: colorfast in chlorinated water; quick-drying & low-water absorbent; resists shrinkage & wrinkling. Crochet detail. Adjustable straps. Fit & Sizing Moderate coverage. Fabric & care 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. Returns We only accept returns for unworn Swimwear items with the original tags & liners intact. | NY&Co Women's Crochet One-Piece Swimsuit - Swimwear Black | Size Large Nylon/Spandex