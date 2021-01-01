From new york and company

NY&Co Women's Double-Breasted Oversize Blazer - Gabrielle Union Collection Bone | Size 2X-Large Spandex/Polyester

$90.96 on sale
($129.95 save 30%)
In stock
Buy at newyork&company

Description

A must-have for any chic closet, Gabrielle's oversized blazer is all about the tailoring. It features a double-breasted design with notch lapels and flap pockets. From New York & Company's Gabrielle Union Collection. Overview V-neck. Long sleeves. Notch lapel. Side flap pockets. Tailored silhouette. 4 buttons. Fit & Sizing Hits below hip. Fabric & care Shell: 89% Polyester, 11% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Double-Breasted Oversize Blazer - Gabrielle Union Collection Bone | Size 2X-Large Spandex/Polyester

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com