Pull on style that offers you comfort and support. Be your best self in our Feel Good Jeans - a pull-on style that offers you comfort and support so you can look and feel the way you want. In a dark blue wash, this sleek pair goes well with everything. Overview Pull on style. Extra wide waist band for tummy control. No gap waist band. Infinity Stretch Fabric. Made from recycled fiber. High waist. Extra wide waist band for tummy control. No gap waist. Infinity stretch. Fit & Sizing Long leg: 29-1/2 inch inseam. High waist: 11 inch rise. Models wearing size: 2, 8 & 14. Fabric & care 77% Cotton, 21% Polyester, 2% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Feel Good High-Waisted No-Gap Pull-On Super-Skinny Jeans - Dark Blue Wash | Size Small Spandex/Polyester/Cotton