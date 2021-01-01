For a grungy-cool look, these bootcut jeans in an 80s-inspired acid wash are distressed at the knee and hem. High-waisted and super flattering, this pair hits at the ankle. Overview High waisted. Light acid wash. Belt loops. Zip-up and button closure. Classic 5-pocket detail. Back yoke. Distressing at knee and hem. Fit & Sizing Fitted through hip and thigh, flare under knee. Ankle length. Fabric & care Front: 100% Cotton. Back: 75% Cotton, 23-1/2% Polyester, 1-1/2% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's High-Waisted Distressed Bootcut Ankle Jeans - Light Acid Wash | Size 6 Spandex/Polyester/Cotton