A duster-length chore shirt, this style features buttons down the top half and pockets all around for a too-cool utility look, while back yoke details add some sophistication. Wear with jeans for a denim statement or over any outfit as a jacket. Overview Chore shirt. Long sleeves. Buttons halfway down. Pockets in front and back. Back yoke details. Fit & Sizing Knee length. Fabric & care 100% Cotton. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Longline Button-Front Denim Shirt Blue | Size Large Cotton