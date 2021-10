Effortlessly elegant, this one-shoulder poplin top features an oversized bow detail at the waist. Wear with wide-leg pants or a skirt, either way this top stands out. Overview Asymmetric neckline. Single shoulder strap. Side bow detail at waist. Fitted silhouette. Fit & Sizing Hits at hip. Fabric & care 60% Cotton, 35% Polyester, 5% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's One-Shoulder Bow Poplin Top White | Size 2X-Large Spandex/Polyester/Cotton