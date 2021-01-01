Classic bootcut leg with our no-gap waistband and curve-enhancing design. Our chic, curvy bootcut jeans feature a super-flattering fit, plus contrast topstitching. With City Slim Control - Instantly Slimming! A hidden panel designed into the jeans creates a slimming, sleek look. overviewZip front with button closure. Front scoop pockets with coin pocket. Back patch pockets. Back yoke. fit & sizingSits just below waist. Contoured to minimize gapping at waist. Inseam: 30-1/2 inches. fabric & care81% Cotton, 17% Polyester, 2% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Petite Mid-Rise Instantly Slimming Curvy Bootcut Jeans Blue | Size 00 Spandex/Polyester/Cotton