Office-forward but equally fashionable, this casual-chic pant has a modern boot cut and groovy plaid print. Full length with a mid rise, this retro-inspired versatile style can be dressed up and down. Overview Mid rise. Plaid. Bootcut silhouette. Zip-up with hook and bar closure. Belt loops. Back welt pockets. Fit & Sizing Full length. Fabric & care 94% Polyester, 6% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Petite Mid-Rise Modern Bootcut Pants - Plaid Tan | Size 16 Spandex/Polyester w/ Print