Our new Superflex collection has it all! Flexability, moveability and fashionability! Designed in double-knit fabric that stretches, contours and flatters, it is machine washable and wrinkle free. This pull-on is a quintessential must-have for any wardrobe. A classically styled wide leg pull-on designed for total versatility. Overview Pull-on style. Elastic waistband. Back welt pockets. Fit & Sizing Wide leg. Full length. Fabric & care 79% Polyester, 16% Rayon, 5% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Petite Wide-Leg Pants - Superflex Glenwood Green | Size X-Large Spandex/Polyester/Rayon