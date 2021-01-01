Our new Superflex collection has it all! Flexability, moveability and fashionability! Designed in double-knit fabric that stretches, contours and flatters, it is machine washable and wrinkle free. This trendy shift dress features a striped design and puff sleeves. Overview Crewneck. 3/4-length puff sleeves. Shift silhouette. Button details at shoulders. Striped. Superflex fabric. Fit & Sizing Hits above knee. Fabric & care 66% Polyester, 30% Rayon, 4% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Puff-Sleeve Stripe Shift Dress - Superflex Candy Apple Red | Size 2X-Large Spandex/Polyester/Rayon