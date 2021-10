A lovely style for work and play, this soft shirtdress has a collar, buttons down the front, and patch pocket detail. A self-tie belt at the waist helps define your smallest part. Overview Collar. Buttons down front. Elbow sleeves with tab option. Self-tie belt. Fit & Sizing Front: Hits above knee. Back: Hits at knee bend. Fabric & care 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex. Machine wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Soft Elbow-Sleeve Shirtdress Apricot Orange | Size Small Spandex/Polyester