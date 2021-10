In our super stretchy, moves-with-you Tech Fabric, this tie-dye yoga top has elbow sleeves and sexy cutout above the bustline. Overview Crewneck. Elbow sleeves. Cutout above the bustline. Tie-dye. Fit & Sizing Hits at hip. Fabric & care 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex. Machine Wash. Imported. | NY&Co Women's Tie-Dye Yoga Cutout Top Teal Love | Size Large Spandex/Polyester