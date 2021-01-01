Moncler Nylon Cuff Cotton Joggers

Elevated take on the athletic jogger complete with classic banded ankle and branded detailing. Drawstring waist Banded ankle Polyamide/nylon/cotton/nylon Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 28" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Named after the beautiful Alpine town of Monestier-de-Clermont near Grenoble, France, the luxury outerwear brand debuted in 1952 with quilted sleeping bags and down jackets created to protect the town's workers from the elements. Today, Moncler's insulated, high-performance gear is supplemented with apr s-ski styles for women, men and kids, as well as shoes and winter accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Moncler - Lb > Moncler > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Moncler. Color: Black. Size: XS.