Great for both work or play, the NAOME backpack is a stylish staple that you can use day-to-day with ease. Crafted in nylon and secured with a drawstring fastening, this fully lined style is spacious enough for the daily commute, without being too difficult to carry around. Ted Baker accessories collection, Drawstring fastening, Adjustable straps, Fully lined, Top handle, Ted Baker-branded, Dimensions: H30cm x W27cm x D12.5cm