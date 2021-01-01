Odyssey O-Works Red Jailbird Mini Putter, Right Hand, Men's

Experience a new way to roll with the Odyssey O-Works Jailbird Mini Putter. A new Microhinge Face Insert, which has been co-molded into a Thermoplastic Elastomer Feel Layer, provides incredible gains in topspin at impact to help you roll putts like a pro. The Tour-preferred finish creates a clean, simple look at address while helping golfers achieve greater accuracy. Odyssey’s most popular, Tour-proven head shapes elevate your dominance on the green. Tour-Proven Design: Engineered with input from Tour athletes to deliver high-performance designs that help golfers make more putts Odyssey’s most popular head shapes give golfers the forgiveness and alignment needed to improve performance Mallet putter head profile with no toe hang helps golfers with straight putting stroke deliver a square face at impact Striking putter head finishes deliver a clean, simple look at address to inspire confidence and limit distraction Unmatched Roll with Odyssey’s Microhinge Face Insert: New technology changes the way you look at roll off the putter face forever Provides incredible gains in topspin and roll at impact, regardless of stroke type Stainless Steel face insert co-molded into Thermoplastic Elastomer Feel Layer for superior roll and feel Achieving a better roll at impact helps deliver accuracy, consistency and distance control across face Additional Details: EyeFit Putter Fitting System helps golfers select correct hosel position based on eye position at address 1-Dash classification is face balanced; suits golfers whose eyes are directly above the ball at address Full shaft offset keeps hands ahead of the leading edge to promote an upward strike at impact Stylish headcover with magnetic closure and soft interior protects putter between uses Winn AVS Pistol Grip - Midsize: Designed for players who prefer a slightly larger grip profile Polymer grip technology utilizes compounds that are slip-resistant in all conditions Built for comfort to product less hand fatigue, leading to extended time on the course Pistol-style grip profile encourages a more relaxed, tension-free putting stroke Core Size: .580” | Weight: 77g | Installed Size: Midsize Putter SuperStroke Mid Slim 2.0 CounterCore Putter Grip: 25g CounterCore weight in butt end of grip slows down top section of putter for smoother release High-tech PU material with CrossTraction technology for improved feel and tackiness Non-taper technology increases consistency and lowers scores for every golfer Mid Slim 2.0 is an ideal compromise between Ultra Slim 1.0 and Slim 3.0 Core Size: .580” | Weight: 104g | Installed Size: Oversize Putter