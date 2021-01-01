Central Park West Oakley Blazer in White. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Central Park West Oakley Blazer in White. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Self: 60% rayon 35% nylon 5% spandexLining: 100% polyHood: 65% poly 35% cotton. Dry clean only. Single snap button closure. Detachable fleece hood. Side flap pockets. Padded shoulders with button cuffs. Ponte fabric. Imported. CENT-WO149. C12481. Based in New York City, Central Park West creates new, fresh, and inspired designs for the edgy, trend conscious girl. By taking luxurious fabrics such as silk and cashmere and integrating design details such as sheer panels and peek-a-boo shirttail hems, Central Park West makes sure you stand out in a crowd no matter what side of town you're on.