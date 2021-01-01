Obagi Medical Obagi-C Fx System C-Clarifying Serum (1 fl. oz.)

Hyperpigmentation is the uneven darkening or spotting on an area of skin caused by the overproduction of a pigment called melanin. It can occur for a number of reasons, including exposure to UV rays, aging, genetics, hormonal changes and even certain medications.Obagi-C Fx System C-Clarifying Serum features a non-comedogenic and allergy-tested formula packed with antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients to minimize hyperpigmentation. It lightens and brightens your skin while healing free-radical and sun damage without the use of hydroquinone. With regular use, your complexion looks even, youthful and radiant. Bottle should last approximately 8 weeks with regular use.Key Ingredients: L-Ascorbic Acid: boosts collagen production; reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and photo-agingArbutin: is a natural skin lightener that stops pigment from forming beneath the skin, preventing hyperpigmentation