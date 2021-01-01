Roberto Coin Obelisco 18K Yellow Gold & Diamond Pendant

From the Obelisco Collection. Inspired by the shape of an obelisk, this chic pendant is detailed with pyramid studs and features a ring of sparkling pav white diamonds. Signature ruby at pendant back Diamonds, 0.20 tcw 18K yellow gold Imported SIZE Drop, about 0.71" ABOUT THIS BRAND Jewelry designer Roberto Coin founded his eponymous line in 1996, with a strong emphasis on elegance and creative experimentation. Each piece is the result of a long creative process, taking inspiration from cultural influences and nature. Please note: Pendant only. Chain sold separately. Fine Jewelry - Roberto Coin Asset > Roberto Coin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Roberto Coin. Color: Yellow Gold.