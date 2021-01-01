Obey God Defy Tyrants Acts 5:29 Premium T-Shirt

In the book of Acts in the New Testament of the Holy Bible, the Apostle Peter stands before the Sanhedrin, the ruling religious leaders who were involved in Christ's death sentence. They tell Peter and the other apostle to stop preaching about Jesus. Peter's reply to the Sanhedrin? "We must obey God rather than men." Peter's boldness and his unwavering faith in Christ stood as a dedicated response to the authorities who would try to thwart the Christian church's growth. Stand firm during dark times! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.