Following the success of our original obi slide, we wanted to create a sister style for those who prefer the security of a two strap sandal and so, the obi sandal was born. The same thick ribbons of buttery soft padded nappa leather squishiness holding your feet gently in place, just more of them. Dress up or down, wear indoors and out. This is the perfect padded leather flat sandal to go everywhere or nowhere. Check out the bone and black versions too.