Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone stainless steel set with crystals bezel. Gold (skeleton center) dial with yellow gold-tone dauphine-style hands and alternating Arabic numeral and crystal-set index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Caliber ST6DSK automatic movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 37 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 18 mm, band length: 7.75 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Objet D Art Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: China Movt. Invicta Objet D Art Automatic Crystal Gold Dial Ladies Watch 32295.