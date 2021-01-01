Black ion-plated stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed black ion-plated bezel. Black dial with luminous blue hands and Roman numeral and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Two sub-dials displaying: date and day of the week. Sea-Gull caliber TY2503 automatic movement. Scratch resistant flame fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 48 mm. Case thickness: 15 mm. Band width: 24 mm. Band length: 8.2 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: year, month, date, day, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Invicta Objet D Art Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch 25582.