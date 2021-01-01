From invicta
Invicta Objet D Art Blue Dial Mens Watch 25268
Black-plated stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed black-plated bezel. Blue transparent dial with luminous blue leaf-style hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Caliber JQ-R005 (Nickel) hand wind movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 45 mm. Band width: 24 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Objet D Art Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: China Movt. Invicta Objet D Art Blue Dial Mens Watch 25268.