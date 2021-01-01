Calvin Klein Obsession Eau De Toilette Spray, Cologne for Men, 6.7 Oz

Launched by the design house of calvin klein in 1986, Obsession Eau De Toilette Cologne is classified as a refreshing, oriental, woody fragrance. A fresh citrus explosion at the top notes is harmonized with a floral sharpness of lavender, nut, spiced notes of coriander and warm cinnamon. Carnation is restrained with warm patchouli, sandalwood, vetiver, benzoin, vanilla and amber. A subtle aroma of red berries enforces the structure, adding sensuousness and characteristic to the perfume. The creator of this fragrance is Bob Slattery, and the bottle designer is Pierre Dinand. Obsession for Men was launched in 1986, a year after the female version. This fragrance pair belongs to one of the most popular ones in the 80s. In 2005, their nighttime heir was presented: Obsession Night