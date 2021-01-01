SUSANNE KAUFMANN - Obsidian Face Roller - one size

Face rollers have been used for well over 5,000 years to increase circulation, rid the skin of toxins and smooth wrinkles. Susanne Kaufmann's tool is designed by her renowned architect brother Oskar Leo and features hand-cut black obsidian stone traditionally believed to relieve muscle inflammation, help Vitamin C and D absorption and strengthen connective tissues. The handle is beautifully carved from fine nut wood and it comes in a leather and satin pouch that's easy to slip into your tote or suitcase, so you won't miss a session while traveling. - Can be used alongside your favorite oils, moisturizers and serums