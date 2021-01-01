Oca High Off-White Premium Leather Sneaker Men - 10 - Also in: 9, 9.5

For minimalist lovers who are looking for a pair of comfortable premium sneakers, this pair of OCA High Off White will bring you through all seasons. Made with full-grain premium pebbled leather, they are even softer than our usual leather sneakers. The CARIUMA team loves how crazy comfortable these feels, and we promise you have never worn a more comfortable sneaker. Constructed using premium pebbled leather, with CARIUMA's signature memory foam and leather hybrid insole, the OCA Leather molds to your feet and looks better the more you wear it! The OCA High Leather boasts a unique cap toe design, debossed metal aglets, low-key CARIUMA branding and a fully-stitched midsole for a durable, long-lasting shoe.