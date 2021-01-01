Oca High Pantone Bungee Cord Canvas Contrast Thread Sneaker Men - 10 - Also in: 8.5, 9.5, 8

Bungee Cord is made for The Adrenaline Seeker. You'll do anything adventurous just so you can tell the story later. You've scaled many mountain sides, maybe jumped out of a plane a time or two, and love free climbing. You know that the only explorers left are those that map pathways of unclimbed cliff sides. You love doing something simply for the rigor of it - because it is difficult. Our signature sneaker has been elevated to high-top status. Meet the OCA High, crafted from high-end, raw materials, it features lightweight cushion technology, the perfectly-weighted rubber sole, and classic cap-toe design. It\'s the quintessential old-school look made with new-school ethics.