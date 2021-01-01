Oca Low Black Canvas Sneaker Men - 10 - Also in: 9.5, 12.5, 12, 11.5, 10.5, 13, 11

Drawing inspiration from retro athletic styles - the OCA Low Black is simple and low-key, making it the perfect everyday sneaker. Handcrafted using a robust canvas, the OCA Low Canvas exists at the intersection of functionality and style. With CARIUMA's signature memory foam and leather hybrid insole, it ensures optimal comfort and fit. The OCA Low boast a unique cap toe design and a fully-stitched lightweight outsole for a durable, long-lasting shoe. Finishing our OCA Low sneakers with debossed metal aglets. it's all in the details!