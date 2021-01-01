Oca Low Black Premium Leather Sneaker Men - 8.5

Your classic black sneakers just got an upgrade. Designed for easy everyday wear, from commute, work, and on to after hour drinks. Step in style and comfort in our OCA Low Premium Leather sneakers. Made with full-grain premium pebbled leather, they are even softer than our usual leather sneakers. The CARIUMA team loves how crazy comfortable these feel, and we promise you have never worn a more comfortable sneaker before. Constructed using premium pebbled leather, with CARIUMA's signature memory foam and leather hybrid insole, the OCA Leather molds to your feet and looks better the more you wear it! The OCA Low Leather boasts a unique cap toe design, debossed metal aglets, low-key CARIUMA branding and a fully-stitched midsole for a durable, long-lasting shoe.