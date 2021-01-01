Oca Low Stripe Camouflage Suede Sneaker Men - 9 - Also in: 11.5, 8.5, 8, 9.5, 12.5, 10.5, 10

Bringing us back to the tropics is our OCA Low Camouflage Suede, buttery soft to walk in and amazing to look at. The OCA Low Suede is a favorite amongst the CARIUMA team, thanks to the premium soft suede that we sourced specifically for this sneaker. Featuring our signature memory foam and leather hybrid insole that molds to your feet, as well as a unique cap toe design and perfectly weighted fully-stitched outsole, the OCA Low Suede is a perfect marriage of style and comfort. As always, we've infused the Carioca lifestyle into every sneaker-with unique details like debossed metal aglets and subtle branding around the sneaker-bring Rio with you wherever you go. [ split ] Upper: Suede Lining: Cotton canvas Sole: 100% slip-resistant rubber Insole: Removable lightweight memory foam, vegetable tanned leather with debossed CARIUMA logo Laces: Made with recycled plastics, and debossed metal aglets Construction: Handmade vulcanized sneaker; stitched midsole