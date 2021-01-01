Oca Low Stripe Camel Suede Sneaker Men - 10 - Also in: 10.5, 8, 8.5, 9.5, 9

Exceptionally stylish and versatile, we designed the OCA Low Stripe Camel with a textured suede to give them a premium look and feel. The OCA Low Suede is a favorite amongst the CARIUMA team, thanks to the premium soft suede that we sourced specifically for this sneaker. Featuring our signature memory foam and leather hybrid insole that molds to your feet, as well as a unique cap toe design and perfectly weighted fully-stitched outsole, the OCA Low Suede is a perfect marriage of style and comfort.